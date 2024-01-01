rawpixel
New Trier evening school Classes for adults, Wednesday evenings 7:30 - 9:30. (1936) vintage poster by Illinois WPA Art…
New Trier evening school Classes for adults, Wednesday evenings 7:30 - 9:30. (1936) vintage poster by Illinois WPA Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

