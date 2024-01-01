https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628555Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVisit the zoo (1936) vintage poster by Federal Art Project, W.P.A., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628555View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 936 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2729 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4502 x 5774 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4502 x 5774 px | 300 dpi | 148.78 MBFree DownloadVisit the zoo (1936) vintage poster by Federal Art Project, W.P.A., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More