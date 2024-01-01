https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628564Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHelp (1914-1918) medical poster by David Henry Souter. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628564View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 896 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2614 x 3500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2614 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 52.39 MBFree DownloadHelp (1914-1918) medical poster by David Henry Souter. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More