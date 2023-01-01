https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629738Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWFH woman computer wallpaper, stretching on sofaMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8629738View LicenseJPEGPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 960 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1280 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4267 x 2134 px | 300 dpiWFH woman computer wallpaper, stretching on sofaMore