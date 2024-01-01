rawpixel
Fifth Avenue, New York--the world's greatest shopping street--Travel by train (1932) vintage poster by Latham Litho. & Ptg.…
Fifth Avenue, New York--the world's greatest shopping street--Travel by train (1932) vintage poster by Latham Litho. & Ptg. Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

