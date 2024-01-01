rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631608
First call I need you in the Navy this minute! (1917) army recruitment poster by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631608

View License

Editorial use only

