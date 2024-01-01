rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631610
1981 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts (1981) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631610

View License

Editorial use only

