https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631622
Club 100 of the Music Center salutes this distinguished artist (1980) vintage poster by Saul Bass. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8631622

