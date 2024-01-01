rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631629
Help fill the war chest Humanity calls you, May 20-27 / / Ketterlinus, Phila. (1917) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631629

Editorial use only

