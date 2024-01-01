rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631631
Lamp day, Friday, May 12th. (1916) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lamp day, Friday, May 12th. (1916) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631631

View License

Editorial use only

Lamp day, Friday, May 12th. (1916) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More