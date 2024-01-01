rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631633
E. Power Biggs, an experimental program on the Challis pedal harpsichord (1968) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

E. Power Biggs, an experimental program on the Challis pedal harpsichord (1968) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631633

View License

Editorial use only

E. Power Biggs, an experimental program on the Challis pedal harpsichord (1968) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More