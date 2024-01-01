https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631643Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrank Capra, the man above the title (1977) poster by Thadeus A. Miksinski. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631643View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 867 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2528 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6020 x 8336 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6020 x 8336 px | 300 dpi | 287.19 MBFree DownloadFrank Capra, the man above the title (1977) poster by Thadeus A. Miksinski. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More