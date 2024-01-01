rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631647
Bolshevism brings war, unemployment and starvation. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Ussy Engelhard. Original public domain…
Bolshevism brings war, unemployment and starvation. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Ussy Engelhard. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631647

View License

Editorial use only

More