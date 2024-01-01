https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIt's a whole great big fun thing (1972) vintage poster by Tomi Ungerer. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631651View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 762 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2223 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4788 x 7539 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4788 x 7539 px | 300 dpi | 206.59 MBFree DownloadIt's a whole great big fun thing (1972) vintage poster by Tomi Ungerer. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More