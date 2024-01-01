rawpixel
Amos prophesied God's threat to punish by fire the sins of his creatures...for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. (1956) religious poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

