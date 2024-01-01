rawpixel
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Joint Program Graduate Study. (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

