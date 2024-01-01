rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631670
Christmas in the field! Contribute money and gift packages for our warriors! (1917) poster by Adolf Franz Theodor…
Christmas in the field! Contribute money and gift packages for our warriors! (1917) poster by Adolf Franz Theodor Münzer. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631670

View License

Editorial use only

More