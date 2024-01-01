rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631676
Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering. Graduate Study in Energy Processing and Utilization. (1960) vintage poster by Dietmar R. Winkler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8631676

Editorial use only

