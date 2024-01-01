rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631725
Territory of Hawaii registration day July 31 (1917) poster showing a soldier bearing a large U.S. flag. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Territory of Hawaii registration day July 31 (1917) poster showing a soldier bearing a large U.S. flag. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631725

View License

Editorial use only

Territory of Hawaii registration day July 31 (1917) poster showing a soldier bearing a large U.S. flag. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More