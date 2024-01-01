rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631731
Bench show, Apr. 1, 2, 3, 4, New England kennel club, Mechanic's hall, Huntington Ave, Boston (1890). Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bench show, Apr. 1, 2, 3, 4, New England kennel club, Mechanic's hall, Huntington Ave, Boston (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631731

View License

Editorial use only

Bench show, Apr. 1, 2, 3, 4, New England kennel club, Mechanic's hall, Huntington Ave, Boston (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More