https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631733Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextConvention, American Stock Growers Association (1905) vintage poster by Smith Brooks Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631733View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4167 x 6250 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4167 x 6250 px | 300 dpi | 149.06 MBFree DownloadConvention, American Stock Growers Association (1905) vintage poster by Smith Brooks Co., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More