rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631743
Annette Kellermann at the 5th Ave. (1910) vintage poster by Frederic G. Cooper. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Annette Kellermann at the 5th Ave. (1910) vintage poster by Frederic G. Cooper. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631743

View License

Editorial use only

Annette Kellermann at the 5th Ave. (1910) vintage poster by Frederic G. Cooper. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More