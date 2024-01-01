rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631744
East side, West side exhibition of photographs (1938) vintage poster by Anthony Velonis. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

