https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown vintage butterfly, insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8632606View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3368 x 4715 px | 300 dpi | 268.74 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3368 x 4715 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Brown vintage butterfly, insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More