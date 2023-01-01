rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632762
Helping hand icon png sticker, charity graphic, transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Helping hand icon png sticker, charity graphic, transparent background

More
Free
Royalty Free Transparent PNG Icon
ID : 
8632762

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Helping hand icon png sticker, charity graphic, transparent background

More