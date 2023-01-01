https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634324Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen butterfly, exotic insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8634324View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3770 x 2694 px | 300 dpi | 176.1 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 858 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3770 x 2694 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green butterfly, exotic insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More