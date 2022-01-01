https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634927Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFigure png of a Monk, Japanese religion statue on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8634927View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3358 x 4700 pxCompatible with :Figure png of a Monk, Japanese religion statue on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore