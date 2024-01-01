White lithic stone isolated psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 8635785 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 3734 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 79.74 MB Landscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3734 x 2667 px | 300 dpi

Free Download