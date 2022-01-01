https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636044Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage watch png object sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8636044View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 3572 pxCompatible with :Vintage watch png object sticker, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore