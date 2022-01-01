rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636950
Vintage rotary phone, art print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage rotary phone, art print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Photo
ID : 
8636950

View License

©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage rotary phone, art print. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More