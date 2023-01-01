https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeace dove with branch collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8637009View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2960 x 3700 px | 300 dpi | 84.83 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2960 x 3700 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Peace dove with branch collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More