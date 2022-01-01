https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637496Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage post card frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8637496View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4422 x 3159 px | 300 dpi | 138.53 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4422 x 3159 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage post card frame psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore