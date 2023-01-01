https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637942Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue striped butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8637942View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4252 x 2392 pxCompatible with :Blue striped butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMore