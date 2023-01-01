https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8637944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue striped butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8637944View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4252 x 2392 px | 300 dpi | 175.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1969 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4252 x 2392 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue striped butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More