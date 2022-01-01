https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638874Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLuxury ornate frame in gold vintage style. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8638874View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1671 x 1115 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1671 x 1115 px | 300 dpi | 10.7 MBLuxury ornate frame in gold vintage style. Remastered by rawpixelMore