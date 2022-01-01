https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639019Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLuxury ornate png frame in gold vintage style, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8639019View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 674 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 843 pxBest Quality PNG 1603 x 901 pxCompatible with :Luxury ornate png frame in gold vintage style, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore