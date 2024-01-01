rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639193
The Clack Book (1896) poster by Robert Leicester Wagner. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Clack Book (1896) poster by Robert Leicester Wagner. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8639193

View License

Editorial use only

The Clack Book (1896) poster by Robert Leicester Wagner. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More