rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639202
The New York Sunday World, Feb. 2nd. (1896). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The New York Sunday World, Feb. 2nd. (1896). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8639202

View License

Editorial use only

The New York Sunday World, Feb. 2nd. (1896). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More