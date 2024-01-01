rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639217
Beaumont Brothers Printing. L&eacute;on Leb&egrave;gue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Beaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography (1896). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8639217

View License

Editorial use only

Beaumont Brothers Printing. Léon Lebègue. Almanac Georges Bans, 50 Boulevard Latour-Maubourg. Attach. Color Lithography (1896). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More