Fresco of Virgin-of-Mercy png on the northern wall of the subsidiary church on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 8639513 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 5000 x 5000 px