rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648406
Destruction of the Rebel Monster &lsquo;MERRIMAC&rdquo; off Craney Island May (1862) by Currier & Ives.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Destruction of the Rebel Monster ‘MERRIMAC” off Craney Island May (1862) by Currier & Ives.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648406

View License

Destruction of the Rebel Monster ‘MERRIMAC” off Craney Island May (1862) by Currier & Ives.

More