https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClass of '40 presents "Junior prom" Oceanside High School gymnasium : Rhythm Kings Orchestra.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648409View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 795 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2319 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2714 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2714 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.81 MBFree DownloadClass of '40 presents "Junior prom" Oceanside High School gymnasium : Rhythm Kings Orchestra.More