rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648419
The great ocean yacht race - between the Henrietta, Fleetwing & Vesta Parsons ; sketched by Charles Parsons from the Yacht…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The great ocean yacht race - between the Henrietta, Fleetwing & Vesta Parsons ; sketched by Charles Parsons from the Yacht Club steamer "River Queen" 1867 by Charles Parsons.

Original public domain from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648419

View License

The great ocean yacht race - between the Henrietta, Fleetwing & Vesta Parsons ; sketched by Charles Parsons from the Yacht Club steamer "River Queen" 1867 by Charles Parsons.

More