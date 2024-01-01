rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648456
Join the Army Air Service, be an American eagle Charles Livingston Bull ; Alpha Litho. Co., Inc., N.Y.
Join the Army Air Service, be an American eagle Charles Livingston Bull ; Alpha Litho. Co., Inc., N.Y.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Join the Army Air Service, be an American eagle Charles Livingston Bull ; Alpha Litho. Co., Inc., N.Y.

