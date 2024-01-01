https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648499Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMay day is jay day - ninth annual Central Park smoke in ...Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648499View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 925 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2698 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6933 x 5345 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6933 x 5345 px | 300 dpi | 106.05 MBFree DownloadMay day is jay day - ninth annual Central Park smoke in ...More