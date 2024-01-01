rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648505
Paintings and prints, Nov. 21, '54-Jan. 1, '55
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Paintings and prints, Nov. 21, '54-Jan. 1, '55

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8648505

View License

Editorial use only

Paintings and prints, Nov. 21, '54-Jan. 1, '55

More