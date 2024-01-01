https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648554Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLearn to swim campaign Classes for all ages forming in all pools Wagner.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648554View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 794 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2315 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2709 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2709 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.75 MBFree DownloadLearn to swim campaign Classes for all ages forming in all pools Wagner.More