https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648595
Slain by the doones by R.D. Blackmore, Dodd, Mead & Company Hooper.
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8648595

