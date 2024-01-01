https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue ribbon meeting, Detroit, July 14-19, 1902Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648613View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 756 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2204 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5597 x 8888 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5597 x 8888 px | 300 dpi | 142.35 MBFree DownloadBlue ribbon meeting, Detroit, July 14-19, 1902More