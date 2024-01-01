https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648620Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJames Wines collages, Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, September 20 through October 25, 1964Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8648620View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 967 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2820 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7468 x 9269 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7468 x 9269 px | 300 dpi | 198.17 MBFree DownloadJames Wines collages, Walker Art Center, Minneapolis, September 20 through October 25, 1964More